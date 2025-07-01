T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.43 and last traded at $45.35, with a volume of 114983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.04.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.24.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,680,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,010,000 after acquiring an additional 119,902 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,571,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,856,000 after purchasing an additional 673,303 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,524,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 270,053 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,367,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,594,000 after acquiring an additional 304,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,250,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,638,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.