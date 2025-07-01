Henderson European Trust (LON:HET) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Henderson European Trust plc (LON:HET – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 204 ($2.80) and last traded at GBX 202.50 ($2.78), with a volume of 809029 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200.50 ($2.75).

Henderson European Trust Stock Down 0.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of £669.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 594.12 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 190.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 184.95.

Henderson European Trust (LON:HET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX 1.05 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Henderson European Trust had a net margin of 95.15% and a return on equity of 17.54%.

Henderson European Trust Company Profile

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

