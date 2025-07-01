Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 85.70 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 84.90 ($1.17), with a volume of 2250371 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.10 ($1.17).

Supermarket Income REIT Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.33, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.01, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 80.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 74.68.

Supermarket Income REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Sunday, June 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. Supermarket Income REIT’s payout ratio is -352.93%.

About Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR, JSE: SRI) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. The Company’s supermarkets are let to leading supermarket operators in the UK and Europe, diversified by both tenant and geography.

The Company’s assets earn long-dated, secure, inflation-linked, growing income.

