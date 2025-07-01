Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,692 Silver Standard Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Standard Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silver Standard Resources by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Silver Standard Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 241,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Silver Standard Resources by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Silver Standard Resources by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Silver Standard Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 497,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silver Standard Resources stock opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of -0.13. Silver Standard Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $13.46.

Silver Standard Resources ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.64 million. Silver Standard Resources had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 7.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Silver Standard Resources Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

SSRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Silver Standard Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Cormark raised shares of Silver Standard Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Silver Standard Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.85 price target (up previously from $12.35) on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.53.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

