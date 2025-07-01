Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,936 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $28.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average is $24.67.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.