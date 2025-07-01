Highland Capital Management LLC Has $213,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $438.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $407.13 and its 200 day moving average is $401.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $439.42.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

