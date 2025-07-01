Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 116,204 Shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 116,204 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.39% of Bio-Techne worth $35,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,594,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,339,370,000 after buying an additional 275,644 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,654,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $767,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,954 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,702,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,756,000 after purchasing an additional 317,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,001,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,488,000 after purchasing an additional 98,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,820,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,188,000 after purchasing an additional 358,756 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TECH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of TECH opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Bio-Techne Corp has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $83.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.10.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $316.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.92 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Bio-Techne declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

