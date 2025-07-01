Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 27,117 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,117 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $42,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ATI by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 139.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 115.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ATI by 418.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in ATI by 86.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup raised ATI to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. BTIG Research set a $105.00 price target on ATI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $4,196,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 356,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,924,234.34. This represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 195,359 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,486 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $86.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $87.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.79.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

