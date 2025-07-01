Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,992,247 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,633 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Associated Banc worth $44,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,662,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,066,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,068 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,838,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 263.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,597,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Associated Banc from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening bought 12,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $300,157.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,004.25. The trade was a 4.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of ASB stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average of $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Associated Banc had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $348.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.98%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

