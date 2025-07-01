Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Senstar Technologies worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senstar Technologies by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

SNT stock opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. Senstar Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $110.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59.

About Senstar Technologies

Senstar Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter.

Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies.

