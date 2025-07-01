Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 23,484 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 761,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,484 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $33,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 821.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 182.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.12 per share, with a total value of $32,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,940.64. This represents a 1.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DBD opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.09. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $55.78.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.48). Diebold Nixdorf had a positive return on equity of 10.20% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $841.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DBD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Diebold Nixdorf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

