Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $33.99 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 172,235 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $33,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Services raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 180,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,265,104.64. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,147,332.64. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,556 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial raised Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.75.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $238.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.82. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $247.10. The firm has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

