Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 171,747 Shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,747 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $36,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth $17,328,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,356,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BRBR opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.74. BellRing Brands Inc. has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.56 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 133.63% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 6th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at BellRing Brands

In other BellRing Brands news, CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $92,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 201,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,722,803.12. The trade was a 0.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $385,952. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on BellRing Brands from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.