Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives $147.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $148.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $114.75 and a 12 month high of $161.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

