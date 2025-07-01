Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $48.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.26.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc purchased 212,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,431,875.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 10,310,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,516,690.65. This trade represents a 2.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 141,000.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 677.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 40.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,898.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

