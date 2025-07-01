Brokerages Set Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB) PT at $459.25

Shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $459.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

HUBB opened at $409.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. Hubbell has a one year low of $299.43 and a one year high of $481.35. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.58.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.23). Hubbell had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.72%.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $154,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,122.83. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total value of $2,970,497.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 82,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,578,507.63. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $6,962,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

