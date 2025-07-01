Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Receives $63.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEM. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:TEM opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Tempus AI has a 1 year low of $30.77 and a 1 year high of $91.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day moving average of $53.61.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 533.21% and a negative net margin of 88.27%. The firm had revenue of $255.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. Tempus AI’s quarterly revenue was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempus AI will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tempus AI news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 205,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $13,927,608.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,474.26. The trade was a 92.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,357,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,664,819.81. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 606,897 shares of company stock worth $41,261,163 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $535,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB grew its holdings in Tempus AI by 15.8% during the first quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 41,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

