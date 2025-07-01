Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Receives $4.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.10.

SGHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sight Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Sight Sciences from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.60 target price (up previously from $3.20) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Shares of SGHT opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 10.47. Sight Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $8.45.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 54.62% and a negative net margin of 63.24%. The business had revenue of $17.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sight Sciences by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

