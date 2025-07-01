The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.64.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.

Shares of HAIN opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $137.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $390.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.45 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Neil Campbell bought 25,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $49,485.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $121,452.97. This trade represents a 68.76% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Celeste A. Clark purchased 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $148,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 83,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,570. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 308,640 shares of company stock valued at $518,055. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 29.2% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 66,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,084 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 81,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at $444,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 295.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,731,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,073 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

