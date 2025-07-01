L’Oreal SA (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of L’Oreal SA (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of L’Oreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of L’Oreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

L’Oreal Stock Up 2.6%

L’Oreal Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $85.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.42 and its 200-day moving average is $77.76. L’Oreal has a 1 year low of $66.64 and a 1 year high of $91.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.2082 per share. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd.

L’Oreal Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

