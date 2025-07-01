Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Belden from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Belden from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th.

Belden Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $115.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.44. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.93. Belden has a 52 week low of $83.18 and a 52 week high of $131.82.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $624.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.81 million. Belden had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Belden will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In related news, SVP Leah Tate sold 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $26,250.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,518.80. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Belden by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after acquiring an additional 157,335 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter worth $54,167,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter worth $2,723,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter worth $1,126,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter worth $443,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

