Freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Freenet to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. HSBC downgraded Freenet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup downgraded Freenet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Freenet in a research report on Friday, March 7th.
Freenet Stock Performance
Freenet Company Profile
freenet AG provides telecommunications, broadcasting, and multimedia services for mobile communications/mobile internet, and digital lifestyle sectors in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile network operators; planning, set up, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.
