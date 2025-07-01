Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.07.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSK. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK opened at $113.59 on Thursday. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $76.82 and a 52 week high of $118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.05.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 267.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,224,000 after buying an additional 992,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $72,692,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $54,860,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,030,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,031,000 after purchasing an additional 384,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Oshkosh by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,672,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,417,000 after acquiring an additional 354,714 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

