Analysts Set Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target at $213.08

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Icon from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Icon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Icon from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Shares of ICLR opened at $145.45 on Thursday. Icon has a 52-week low of $125.10 and a 52-week high of $347.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.30 and its 200-day moving average is $171.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Icon had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Icon will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Icon by 15,701.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 68,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,730,000 after buying an additional 67,988 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Icon by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 177,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its position in Icon by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 51,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Icon by 573.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Icon by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

