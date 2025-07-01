Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VC. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $103.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visteon from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Visteon from $108.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Shares of VC stock opened at $93.30 on Thursday. Visteon has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.40 and its 200-day moving average is $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.38 million. Visteon had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visteon will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,319 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Visteon by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,095,000 after buying an additional 71,202 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Visteon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 656,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,231,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $472,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

