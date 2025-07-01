Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.03.

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Ford Motor stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

