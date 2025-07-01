The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SJM. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (up previously from $123.00) on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $134.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.09 per share, with a total value of $100,894.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,825 shares in the company, valued at $367,544.25. The trade was a 37.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,365.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 2.8%

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $98.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.11 and its 200-day moving average is $109.08. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $93.30 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.06. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.37%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Free Report

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

