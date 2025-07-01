Analysts Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) PT at $18.13

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEIGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 9.6% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 58,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth approximately $483,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 33.4% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 83,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 21,035 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 96,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 0.9%

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 1.22. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $251.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 237.50%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

