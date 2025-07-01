Analysts Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) PT at $18.13

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.13.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.
Douglas Emmett stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 1.22. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.
Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $251.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 237.50%.
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
