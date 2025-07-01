CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.04.

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised shares of CenterPoint Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 4,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNP opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average of $34.99. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

