IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives $54.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IAC. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $47.55 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $37.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. IAC has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $55.40.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.94) by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $570.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.18 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAC will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Applied Fundamental Research LLC lifted its position in IAC by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 416,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 44,835 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in IAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in IAC by 4,238.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 229,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 224,131 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in IAC by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 967,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,728,000 after purchasing an additional 19,148 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IAC by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,906,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,097,000 after purchasing an additional 43,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

