Brokerages Set Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Target Price at $228.67

Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $217.00 target price on shares of Assurant and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 1,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,725.75. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 49.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Assurant by 29.6% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $197.68 on Thursday. Assurant has a 52 week low of $160.12 and a 52 week high of $230.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Assurant will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

