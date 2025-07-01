Brokerages Set Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Target Price at $59.20

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TNL shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TNL

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Denny Marie Post sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $276,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,745.40. This represents a 55.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 905,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,691,000 after buying an additional 45,447 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 0.3%

TNL stock opened at $51.71 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $58.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

About Travel + Leisure

(Get Free Report

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.