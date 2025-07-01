Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HIW shares. Wall Street Zen raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

NYSE:HIW opened at $31.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.37. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $200.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 87.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,118,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,877 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,660,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,509,000 after buying an additional 10,331 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,959,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,719,000 after acquiring an additional 388,332 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,133,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,235,000 after acquiring an additional 71,670 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,989,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,980,000 after acquiring an additional 135,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

