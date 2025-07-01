Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NMRA. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair lowered shares of Neumora Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Neumora Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Neumora Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

NMRA opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10. Neumora Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The company has a market cap of $118.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.74.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

