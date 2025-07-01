Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives $21.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DSP. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Viant Technology from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Viant Technology Stock Down 0.5%

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:DSP opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $827.80 million, a P/E ratio of 120.28 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

In related news, Director Max O. Valdes sold 5,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $70,209.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,570.23. This trade represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Larry Madden sold 13,265 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $173,506.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 436,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,706,293.88. This trade represents a 2.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,125 shares of company stock worth $430,048 in the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viant Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

