UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.43.

ULS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on UL Solutions from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on UL Solutions from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $60.50) on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other UL Solutions news, insider Gitte Schjotz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $472,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,194.16. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,961 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $137,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,950. This trade represents a 17.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULS. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $3,102,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 123,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UL Solutions by 104.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,953,000 after purchasing an additional 234,913 shares during the period.

UL Solutions Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:ULS opened at $72.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. UL Solutions has a 1-year low of $40.99 and a 1-year high of $73.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.20.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.19 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UL Solutions will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

UL Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. UL Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.14%.

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

