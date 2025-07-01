Brokerages Set LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ) Target Price at $46.60

Shares of LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on LENZ shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on LENZ Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LENZ. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LENZ Therapeutics by 239.8% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 176,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 124,324 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in LENZ Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in LENZ Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $13,825,000. Scoggin Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $2,571,000. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 96.2% in the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,511,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,872,000 after purchasing an additional 741,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LENZ opened at $29.31 on Thursday. LENZ Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $38.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.08 million, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.42.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that LENZ Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

