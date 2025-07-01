TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Receives C$55.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$55.13.

X has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on TMX Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of TMX Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TMX Group

TMX Group Trading Up 1.9%

TMX Group Announces Dividend

Shares of X stock opened at C$57.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$37.68 and a 1 year high of C$57.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 42.72%.

TMX Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.