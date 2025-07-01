Wall Street Zen Upgrades ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) to “Strong-Buy”

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

ATRenew Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of ATRenew stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $812.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 0.09. ATRenew has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77.

Get ATRenew alerts:

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $641.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. ATRenew had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ATRenew will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATRenew

ATRenew declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 30th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RERE. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in ATRenew during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ATRenew during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in ATRenew in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ATRenew in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATRenew

(Get Free Report)

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.