Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WGO. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Baird R W cut Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:WGO opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $813.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.17 and a beta of 1.07. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $65.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.58.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.15 million. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 270.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 36,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 629.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 304.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 823.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

