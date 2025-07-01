Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WTFC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial set a $143.00 target price on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “above average” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.77.

Shares of WTFC opened at $123.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.82. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $142.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $643.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1,264.7% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

