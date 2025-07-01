Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research raised Repligen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Repligen from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.83.

Get Repligen alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGEN

Repligen Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $124.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.40, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.60. Repligen has a 1 year low of $102.97 and a 1 year high of $182.52.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $169.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. Repligen’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Repligen by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $962,711,000 after acquiring an additional 430,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,101,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $734,251,000 after purchasing an additional 56,723 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,543,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,176,000 after purchasing an additional 122,595 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,024,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,727,000 after purchasing an additional 32,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.