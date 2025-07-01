California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of California Resources from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on California Resources from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on California Resources from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on California Resources from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

Get California Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRC

California Resources Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $45.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. California Resources has a 52-week low of $30.97 and a 52-week high of $60.41.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.14 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that California Resources will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,345,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $484,953,000 after purchasing an additional 225,620 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in California Resources by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,818,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,800,000 after buying an additional 845,694 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in California Resources by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,576,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,274,000 after buying an additional 248,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in California Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,344,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in California Resources by 3.0% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,198,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,713,000 after buying an additional 34,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

(Get Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.