Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Freshworks to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Freshworks from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Freshworks from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Freshworks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.07.

Shares of FRSH opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.12 and a beta of 0.97. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 9.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $196.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $123,880.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,634.10. The trade was a 25.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $54,074.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 576,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,065.33. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,975 over the last 90 days. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 5.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Freshworks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 80,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

