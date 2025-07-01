Gray Media (NYSE:GTN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GTN. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Gray Media from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Gray Media from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gray Media from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gray Media has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

Gray Media stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. Gray Media has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $460.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. Gray Media had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Gray Media’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gray Media will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Gignac bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 644,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,124.32. This trade represents a 1.98% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Media during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gray Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gray Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gray Media by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

