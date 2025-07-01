Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.
Shares of BCML opened at $27.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.53. Bay Commercial Bank has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $30.13.
Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.07 million. Bay Commercial Bank had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Bay Commercial Bank will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.
