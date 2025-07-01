CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also commented on CSGS. Sidoti raised shares of CSG Systems International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.71.

CSGS opened at $65.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $39.86 and a 52 week high of $67.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average of $59.98.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $271.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSGS. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 20.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

