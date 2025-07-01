WeBuy Global (NASDAQ:WBUY) Cut to Strong Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of WeBuy Global (NASDAQ:WBUYFree Report) to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

WeBuy Global Stock Up 37.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:WBUY opened at $7.73 on Friday. WeBuy Global has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About WeBuy Global

Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The company sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle daily essential items, e-vouchers, miscellaneous daily needs products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. Webuy Global Ltd was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

