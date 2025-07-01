Wall Street Zen Upgrades Longevity Health (NASDAQ:XAGE) to Hold

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Longevity Health (NASDAQ:XAGE – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Longevity Health stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. Longevity Health has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $59.70.

Carmell Therapeutics Corporation focuses on the development of plasma-based bioactive material (PBM) to stimulate tissue repair or growth after injury, disease, and aging. Its lead product candidate is CT-101 bone healing accelerant for tibia fracture healing, foot/ankle fusion, spinal fusion, dental bone graft substitute, and bone void filler; and tissue healing accelerant for androgenetic alopecia and chronic wound healing.

