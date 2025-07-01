Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
Bolt Projects Trading Up 13.7%
Shares of BSLK opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15. Bolt Projects has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $199.60.
Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Bolt Projects
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bolt Projects by 307.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Bolt Projects in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AREX Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bolt Projects during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bolt Projects Company Profile
Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc operates as a material solutions company. The company offers B-SILK PROTEIN, a biodegradable ingredient for the beauty and personal care industry. Its products also include MYLO, a mycelium-based leather material; and MICROSILK, a silk fiber. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
