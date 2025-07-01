Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Bolt Projects Trading Up 13.7%

Shares of BSLK opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15. Bolt Projects has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $199.60.

Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Bolt Projects

In other Bolt Projects news, CFO Randy Befumo acquired 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $67,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,763 shares in the company, valued at $118,019.64. The trade was a 132.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 4,727 shares of company stock valued at $27,791 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bolt Projects by 307.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Bolt Projects in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AREX Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bolt Projects during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bolt Projects Company Profile

Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc operates as a material solutions company. The company offers B-SILK PROTEIN, a biodegradable ingredient for the beauty and personal care industry. Its products also include MYLO, a mycelium-based leather material; and MICROSILK, a silk fiber. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

